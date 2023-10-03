How to Stream and Watch 13 Reasons Why Season 4

13 Reasons Why Season 4 is the final season of the emotionally stirring high-school drama series. It was released in 2020 with 10 episodes. As graduation approaches, Clay and his friends are compelled to face their demons and suppressed emotions amidst college interviews.

Season 4 dives into Clay’s simmering anxiety, linking back to Bryce and Monty’s death, which threatens to jolt his mental health. The cast includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Timothy Granaderos as Monty De La Cruz, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, and Mark Pellegrino as Bill Standall.

To watch 13 Reasons Why Season 4, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix offers a variety of membership plans. The cheapest plan at $6.99 per month includes ads, while the Standard plan at $15.49 per month is ad-free. The Premium plan at $19.99 per month allows for simultaneous streaming on up to four devices and offers content in Ultra HD.

With a Netflix membership, you can access not only 13 Reasons Why Season 4 but also a vast library of movies and TV series, including Netflix originals. You can sign up for Netflix visiting netflix.com/signup and choosing a payment plan. After creating an account and entering your payment method, you’ll be able to start streaming the show.

The synopsis of 13 Reasons Why Season 4 is as follows: “As graduation approaches, Clay and his friends face agonizing choices when secrets from their past threaten their future. The final season.”

