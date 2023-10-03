Stream 13 Reasons Why Season 2 on Netflix: All You Need to Know

If you’re looking to stream the highly anticipated second season of 13 Reasons Why, we’ve got you covered. The show picks up where the first season left off and delves into the aftermath of Hannah’s suicide, focusing on the lawsuit filed her parents against Liberty High School.

The second season, which premiered on May 18, 2018, follows the students of Liberty High as they come to terms with the revelations from Hannah’s suicide tapes. The show tackles sensitive issues such as rape, molestation, and bullying, shedding light on the dark secrets hidden within the school. The season ends with a shocking cliffhanger, hinting at an impending school shooting a bullied student.

The cast of 13 Reasons Why Season 2 includes Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Kate Walsh, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, and Christian Navarro, among others.

To stream 13 Reasons Why Season 2, you can watch it on Netflix. Simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), or $19.99 per month (Premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your payment details.

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan includes ads and allows Full HD streaming on two devices simultaneously. The Standard plan is ad-free and allows content downloads on two devices, with an option to add one extra member. The Premium plan offers Ultra HD streaming on four devices, content downloads on six devices, and the option to add up to two extra members.

The synopsis of 13 Reasons Why is as follows: “After a teenage girl’s perplexing suicide, a classmate receives a series of tapes that unravel the mystery of her tragic choice.”

Stream 13 Reasons Why Season 2 on Netflix and join the millions of viewers who have been captivated this gripping series.

