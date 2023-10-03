Streaming 13 Reasons Why Season 1: Everything You Need to Know

If you are excited to stream 13 Reasons Why Season 1, you have come to the right place! This popular show follows the story of high school student Hannah Baker, who tragically takes her own life. Before her death, she leaves behind a series of tapes that detail the 13 reasons why she made this decision.

The main character, Clay Jensen, is devastated Hannah’s death. He discovers the tapes she left behind, which recount the events that led to her suicide. Clay decides to confront the people responsible for Hannah’s death and expose their actions to the public.

13 Reasons Why Season 1 premiered on March 31, 2017, with 13 episodes. The season was both critically acclaimed and controversial. The show later diverged from its source material, the novel of the same name Jay Asher, and continued with more seasons.

The cast of 13 Reasons Why Season 1 includes Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, and Christian Navarro, among others.

If you want to watch 13 Reasons Why Season 1, you can stream it on Netflix. Here are the steps to stream the show:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan (options include a plan with ads, standard plan, and premium plan) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different plans with various features. The cheapest plan includes ads but provides access to most movies and TV shows. The standard plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. The premium plan offers Ultra HD content, the ability to download on up to six devices, and the option to add additional members to the account.

The synopsis of 13 Reasons Why is as follows: “After a teenage girl’s perplexing suicide, a classmate receives a series of tapes that unravel the mystery of her tragic choice.”

Remember that the streaming services mentioned above are subject to change, and this information was correct at the time of writing.

Sources: Netflix