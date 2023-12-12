New Property Theft Ring Busted in Georgia County

Law enforcement officials in Gordon County, Georgia have successfully dismantled a property theft ring, resulting in the arrest of more than a dozen individuals. The investigation began in August when a theft was reported at a turf manufacturing farm on Pine Chapel Road. An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a firearm had been stolen.

In early November, detectives were able to locate a box truck that had been reported stolen in the nearby city of Calhoun. The driver and passenger of the truck were apprehended and charged with receiving stolen property. Additionally, they faced an unrelated charge of shoplifting.

Further investigation led the detectives to search a property on Pine Chapel Road, where they discovered stolen lawn maintenance equipment. Two individuals were arrested at the scene for receiving stolen property and other related charges.

As authorities continued their investigation, they apprehended several other individuals who were connected to the previously arrested defendants. The search uncovered additional stolen property, including two zero-turn lawnmowers, a stolen gun, and methamphetamine.

In total, 13 arrests were made. The charges varied among the individuals, ranging from theft receiving stolen property to probation violation. Some of the defendants faced charges related to drug possession and other criminal activities.

This successful operation highlights the diligent efforts of the Gordon County investigators in tackling property theft. Their thorough search and subsequent arrests have not only facilitated the recovery of stolen items but have also ensured that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

Law enforcement agencies continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or incidents to help prevent and combat property theft. Working together, the community and law enforcement can create safer environments and protect the valuable property of individuals and businesses.