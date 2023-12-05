Podcast Controversy: A Tale of Miscommunication and Emotional Exhaustion

In a recent podcast interview, Jonathan Van Ness, known as JVN, opened up about the emotional toll he experienced after being involved in a conversation that left him in tears. While discussing the incident on various podcasts, JVN revealed discrepancies in the editing process, highlighting the significant pieces that were omitted.

During the Armchair Expert interview, JVN expressed his frustration, sharing, “I wish that people were as passionate about little kids being able to be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women’s fairness in sports. I have to tell you, I am very tired.” This statement emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and sheds light on the exhaustion that comes with constantly fighting for the rights of marginalized individuals.

However, when JVN appeared on the podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, he revealed that certain parts of the interview were left out, leaving him in tears. He stated, “If you listen to podcasts, you know what an edit is — that was an edit, and that was an edit that I asked for approval or insight into, and was not given. There were some significant pieces of that conversation that were left out that did ultimately have me in tears.”

JVN further elaborated on the edited content during an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. He expressed his admiration for the courage of the host, Dax Shepard, in releasing the episode, but also expressed his disappointment with the editing process. JVN emphasized, “It was really gaslighty to say, you know, ‘I can agree with you on nine out of ten things, but then I disagree on one thing and you’re gonna label me.’ Well, he wasn’t agreeing with me on nine out of ten. He was actually disagreeing with me on every single thing that I said.”

This controversy highlights the importance of transparent communication and the potential consequences of misrepresenting someone’s words through editing. It underscores the need for individuals to have a say in how their stories are shared, preventing emotional distress and misunderstandings.