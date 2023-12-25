Experience the Magic of “13 Going on 30” on Netflix

Rediscover the enchanting tale of “13 Going on 30” on Netflix, where dreams come true and age is just a number. This beloved American fantasy romantic comedy, directed Gary Winick, takes viewers on a whimsical journey through time.

The film revolves around Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl yearning for love and popularity. In a twist of fate, Jenna wakes up one day to find herself transformed into a 30-year-old woman, working as a successful magazine editor in 2004. However, the complexities and challenges of adulthood prove to be far more intricate than she ever imagined.

Jennifer Garner delivers a captivating performance as Jenna Rink, accompanied a talented cast including Mark Ruffalo as Matty Flamhaff, Judy Greer as Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman, Jim Gaffigan as Chris Grandy, Andy Serkis as Richard Kneeland, Kathy Baker as Beverly Rink, and Phil Reeves as Wayne Rink.

But where can you watch this heartwarming tale? Look no further than Netflix. With its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original programming, Netflix offers viewers the perfect opportunity to experience the magic of “13 Going on 30.”

To watch this delightful film on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your needs, whether it’s the $6.99 per month Standard plan with ads, the ad-free $15.49 per month Standard plan, or the premium $22.99 per month plan.

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Select your preferred payment method.

5. Start streaming “13 Going on 30” and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Jenna Rink’s transformation.

Netflix offers various plans, each catering to different preferences. The Standard plan with ads provides access to a vast collection of movies and TV shows, but expect to encounter ads before or during content. The Standard plan, without ads, allows users to enjoy content in Full HD and download on two supported devices, with the option to add an extra member outside of your household. For those seeking an unparalleled viewing experience, the Premium plan allows streaming on four devices at a time, content in Ultra HD, the ability to download on up to six devices, and the option to add two extra members.

Embark on a journey of self-discovery, love, and laughter with “13 Going on 30” on Netflix. Immerse yourself in a world where dreams really do come true, all from the comfort of your own home. Stream now and let the magic unfold before your eyes.

Synopsis: Unpopular schoolgirl Jenna Rink makes an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true, and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.

Please note that streaming services are subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.