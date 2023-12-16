Weight-Loss Medications: Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out

Weight-loss drugs have gained significant popularity in recent times, with people looking for effective ways to shed pounds. One such drug that has sparked curiosity among the public is Ozempic. Although primarily approved for treating Type 2 diabetes, it is known for its prominent side effect of weight loss. Consequently, it is often prescribed off-label for weight management. The active ingredient in Ozempic, semaglutide, is also approved for obesity treatment under the name Wegovy. However, it’s important to note that the drug’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, does not endorse its off-label usage.

While there has been speculation about which celebrities are using Ozempic or similar medications, a few have openly shared their experiences with weight-loss drugs. Oprah Winfrey, who has been vocal about her weight struggles, revealed in a 2023 interview that she takes a weight-loss drug but didn’t disclose the specific one. Winfrey emphasized the importance of treating weight management as a tool rather than an effortless solution.

Amy Schumer tried Ozempic but discontinued due to side effects. Despite witnessing initial results, she found the drug’s impact on her well-being unfavorable, urging other celebrities to be honest about their usage. Tracy Morgan humorously credited Ozempic for his weight loss on a talk show before confirming that he indeed used the drug. Sharon Osbourne shared her experience with Ozempic, expressing discomfort with the amount of weight she lost and the accompanying side effects.

Heather Gay, from “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” reported being on the “Ozempic train” for some time, with noticeable but not substantial results. Chelsea Handler unknowingly took Ozempic at her anti-aging doctor’s recommendation, but after learning about its diabetic nature, she decided it wasn’t suitable for her. Remi Bader tried Ozempic when she was pre-diabetic, experiencing weight loss but choosing to discontinue its use to avoid dependency.

These celebrities’ candid revelations shed light on their personal experiences with weight-loss medications. However, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional before considering any medication to ensure individual suitability and safety.