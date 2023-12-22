Celebrities Celebrate Christmas Birthdays

Summary: While many people may not want their birthdays to fall on holidays like Christmas, Halloween, or New Year’s Eve, numerous celebrities embrace the festive spirit as they share their birthdays with Christmas. From Ryan Seacrest to Sissy Spacek, these well-known personalities find joy in celebrating their special day alongside the holiday season.

Ryan Seacrest, the TV host and producer, celebrates his 49th birthday this year on Christmas Eve. Likewise, Louis Tomlinson, former member of the boyband One Direction, turns 32 on the same day.

Ava Gardner, the late actress and former wife of Frank Sinatra, was born on Christmas Eve in 1922. Although she passed away from pneumonia in 1990, her birthday memories remain ingrained in the hearts of her fans.

Ricky Martin, known for his hit song “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” joins the Christmas Eve birthday club as he turns 52 this year.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, star of the film “Red, White & Royal Blue,” was born on December 24th, 1991, and celebrates his 32nd birthday this year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the renowned former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, also shares a Christmas Eve birthday. This year, he celebrates turning 83.

Lee Daniels, the Oscar-nominated director, producer, and writer, adds to the list of celebrities with a Christmas Eve birthday. He turns 64 this year.

Helena Christensen, the famous model and photographer, arrived as the ultimate Christmas gift to her parents on Christmas Day in 1968. She celebrates her 55th birthday this year.

Other notable celebrities who share their birthdays with Christmas include Jimmy Buffett (1946-2021), Annie Lennox (1954), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (52), Jeremy Strong (45) from the hit series “Succession,” and Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek (74).

While some individuals may see having a birthday on a major holiday as a drawback, these celebrities have found ways to embrace the festive spirit, making their birthdays extra special within the season of joy.