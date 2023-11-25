New Article: How Celebrities Spent Their First Big Paychecks

Not all celebrities find fame and fortune as soon as they hit Hollywood. In fact, their journeys often involve significant struggles before they land their first big gig. When that breakthrough moment does arrive, it becomes a milestone in their lives, and how they choose to spend their first major paycheck becomes a lasting memory. Let’s take a look at how some of these stars splurged when the money started rolling in.

1. Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez, at the early stages of her career, used a significant paycheck to upgrade her car. She traded her Honda hatchback, a gift from Keenen Ivory Wayans, for a brand new Mercedes. The car became a symbol of change in her life as she also ended her long-term relationship that same week.

2. Brad Pitt:

For Brad Pitt, his first big check was an opportunity to enhance the aesthetics of his living space. He invested in furniture for his home and later treated himself to a stereo system, adding a touch of luxury to his surroundings.

3. Kerry Washington:

While working on her second film, “Save the Last Dance,” Kerry Washington practiced disciplined spending. Despite receiving per diems, she resisted the urge to splurge and saved up the cash. After the film wrapped, she used her savings to purchase her first laptop, a prized possession.

4. Nicole Kidman:

When it was time for Nicole Kidman’s first big purchase, she thought of her parents. She bought them a washing machine as a token of appreciation. Later, she indulged herself and bought a pair of boots that she considers the coolest she had ever seen.

5. Matt Damon:

Matt Damon, upon receiving $25,000 for his role in “Rising Son,” prioritized his family. He bought a car for his brother and supported his mother’s college tuition, an act that brought him immense satisfaction.

These stories serve as a reminder that celebrities, like anyone else, have their own meaningful ways of celebrating their success. From practical gifts for loved ones to personal indulgences, their choices reflect the people they are and the values they hold dear.

