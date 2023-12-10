Celebrities Dish on Taking Paycheck Jobs

Summary: Celebrities are not immune to the financial realities of life. Many of them have taken on less glamorous roles or directing gigs purely for the paycheck. Here are some celebrities who have openly discussed their motives behind taking paycheck jobs.

1. Jacob Elordi: Despite his recent success with Priscilla and Saltburn, Elordi admitted that he takes whatever roles come his way because he simply needs a job.

2. Taika Waititi: Waititi revealed on an episode of the Smartless podcast that he initially had no interest in directing superhero films like Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. However, his financial situation motivated him to take on the projects to support his growing family.

3. Rachel Zegler: Zegler, while promoting Shazam! Fury of the Gods, confessed that she joined the DC superhero franchise mainly because she needed a job. With her breakout film West Side Story yet to be released, Zegler found it challenging to secure work during the pandemic.

4. Hugh Grant: Grant expressed his dislike for the process of making the upcoming movie Wonka, particularly the use of technology that transformed him into an Oompa Loompa. However, he accepted the role because he has “lots of children” to support and also needs the money.

5. Amanda Seyfried: Seyfried openly admitted that she starred in rom-coms primarily for the significant paycheck they offered. She cited the movie Letters to Juliet as covering the cost of her New York apartment.

6. Billy Bob Thornton: Thornton acknowledged that financial considerations played a role in his decision to star in Armageddon. His manager advised him to take on mainstream projects alongside the independent films he loved, as it helped him maintain visibility and financial stability in the industry.

These examples demonstrate that even celebrities, despite their fame, talent, and success, face the practical need for financial security. Sometimes, taking on less desirable roles becomes necessary to support themselves and their families, highlighting the importance of financial stability in the entertainment industry.