New Celebrities to Spot in Vancouver This Holiday Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and along with the holiday cheer comes the possibility of spotting a famous face in Vancouver. Whether you’re out shopping, grabbing a bite to eat, or exploring the city’s picturesque streets, keep your eyes peeled for these new celebrities in town.

1. Anthony Hopkins – The legendary actor is currently in Vancouver filming for the action thriller movie “Locked.” Known for his iconic role as Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs,” Hopkins has a long list of impressive performances under his belt.

2. Glen Powell – Joining Hopkins on the set of “Locked,” Powell is an up-and-coming actor with notable roles in films like “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Set It Up.” Keep an eye out for him while he’s in the city this December.

3. Freddie Highmore – Best known for his portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series “Bates Motel,” Freddie Highmore is in Vancouver filming another season of “The Good Doctor.” As a talented actor with a diverse range of roles, spotting him in the city would be a treat.

4. Justin Hartley – Hartley, known for his role as Kevin in the popular series “This Is Us,” is currently filming for the new CBS series “Tracker.” While he’s busy on set, you might catch a glimpse of him around Vancouver.

5. Joel McHale – Comedian and actor Joel McHale is in town filming for the series “Animal Control.” Whether you remember him from the NBC sitcom “Community” or his appearances in movies like “Ted,” spotting McHale would make your day.

6. Max Thieriot – Another celebrity to look out for in December is Max Thieriot. He’s filming for the second season of the CBS series “Fire Country” and has previously starred in shows like “Bates Motel” and “SEAL Team.”

7. Billy Burke – Recognized as Charlie Swan from the “Twilight” series, Billy Burke is also in Vancouver for the second season of “Fire Country.” Keep an eye out for this talented actor who has appeared in various films and TV shows.

8. Marcia Gay Harden – This award-winning actress is filming for the second season of CBS’s “So Help Me Todd” in Vancouver. Known for her roles in movies like “Mystic River” and the “Fifty Shades” trilogy, spotting Harden would be a delightful surprise.

These are just a few of the celebrities you might spot in Vancouver this holiday season. So keep your cameras ready and be on the lookout for these talented individuals as you enjoy the festive atmosphere of the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long are these celebrities staying in Vancouver?

The article does not specify the duration of the celebrities’ stay in Vancouver.

2. Are there any other celebrities filming in Vancouver?

The article focuses on specific celebrities filming in Vancouver but does not provide an exhaustive list of all celebrities filming in the city.

3. Can I approach these celebrities if I spot them?

Approaching celebrities should be done with respect and consideration for their privacy. It is always best to give them space unless they are in a public setting where interactions are expected, such as during official events or fan conventions.

4. Where can I find updates on celebrities filming in Vancouver?

Local news outlets and official social media accounts of movies or TV shows filming in Vancouver often provide updates on celebrity sightings and filming locations. Keeping an eye on these sources can help you stay informed.