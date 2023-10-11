Best Deals on Amazon Right Now for Your Home

If you’re looking for some great deals on home items, look no further than Amazon. From portable lamps to ice makers, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the top deals available right now:

1. O’Bright Portable LED Table Lamp – 45% Off

This portable lamp is perfect for any situation. It has three brightness levels and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 48 hours. Whether you need a light during power outages or want to create a cozy atmosphere, this lamp is a must-have.

2. GE PROFILE Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker – 49% Off

If you love the taste of nugget ice, you’ll want to get this countertop ice maker. It’s perfect for making your own ice at home and is currently almost 50% off. Treat yourself or gift it to a friend who loves their drinks on the rocks.

3. Verilux HappyLight® Luxe – 44% Off

As the days get shorter, a UV-free therapy light can help boost your mood and energy. This therapy light has different brightness levels and color temperatures, allowing you to customize your indoor sunshine experience. Combat the darkness and bring some light back into your life.

4. Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner – 28% Off

If you’re tired of pet messes and carpet stains, this portable cleaner is a game-changer. It’s powerful enough to tackle the toughest stains but compact enough to carry around. No wonder it’s Amazon’s number one selling carpet cleaner.

5. ECOEVO Glass Jars, 9 Pack – 24% Off

If you’re into organizing and want to upgrade your pantry, these airtight glass containers are a great choice. You can store anything from laundry detergent to snacks, and they add a touch of beauty to your kitchen. Keep everything organized and easily accessible.

6. TOTO Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat – 54% Off

Experience the luxury of a bidet with this electronic bidet toilet seat. It’s easy to install and provides a hygienic and comfortable experience. Once you try it, you’ll never want to go back to regular toilet seats.

7. Ninja Mega Kitchen System – 40% Off

This kitchen system is a multitasking powerhouse. With its various attachments and accessories, you can blend, chop, mix, and more. From smoothies to pizza dough, there’s nothing this system can’t handle.

8. Shark Matrix Plus 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum & Mop

Cleaning has never been easier with this robot vacuum and mop. Control it from your phone and let it do the work for you. With its powerful suction and built-in HEPA filter, your floors will be spotless.

9. Big Blanket Co Original Stretch™ Extra Large Blanket – 20% Off

Stay warm and cozy with this oversized blanket. Measuring 10 feet 10 feet, it’s perfect for snuggling on the couch or keeping your guests comfortable. Say goodbye to cold feet and embrace ultimate comfort.

10. AeroGarden Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit – 70% Off

Even if you don’t have a green thumb, you can still enjoy fresh herbs all year round. This hydroponic indoor garden comes with a grow light and a built-in timer. Grow your own herbs and add freshness to your meals.

11. Kasa Smart Light Bulbs – 44% Off

Make your home smarter with these color-changing smart light bulbs. They connect to your Wi-Fi and can be controlled with your voice or phone. Set the perfect lighting for any room and never worry about forgetting to turn off the lights again.

12. Plufl The Original Human Dog Bed – 25% Off

This cozy dog bed is loved both humans and pets. It’s perfect for curling up with a blanket and spending a relaxing evening. Treat yourself and your furry friend to the comfort they deserve.

Get these deals now and upgrade your home with these amazing products. Don’t miss out!

