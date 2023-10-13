Movies Leaving Netflix at the End of October 2023

If you’re a movie lover, make sure you don’t miss out on these 13 great movies that will be leaving the Netflix library at the end of October. From war films to action comedies, there’s something for everyone.

First on the list is “Black Hawk Down,” directed Ridley Scott. This war film, featuring an ensemble cast of popular male actors, depicts the pressures and dangers faced soldiers in a dangerous scenario. It’s considered one of the best war movies ever made.

Next up is “The Cable Guy,” a comedy thriller directed Ben Stiller. Jim Carrey delivers a memorable performance as the eccentric and comedic antagonist, Chip. The movie follows the story of Steven, who becomes the target of Chip’s obsessive and dark behavior.

“Liar Liar” is a comedy fantasy film from the 90s, starring Jim Carrey. Carrey’s comedic quips and physical comedic talents shine in this movie, making it a must-watch.

“The Losers,” based on the comic book of the same name, is an under-appreciated action comedy from the 2010s. It tells the story of a U.S. Special Forces unit on a mission for revenge after being betrayed.

“The Negotiator” is a tense crime drama featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey. Jackson plays a hostage negotiator who finds himself framed for his partner’s murder. He takes matters into his own hands, demanding another negotiator to uncover the conspiracy against him.

“Pride & Prejudice” is a beloved adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, featuring Keira Knightley in a leading role. This period drama received critical acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations, including one for Knightley’s performance.

“Steel Magnolias” is a classic 80s film with a star-studded cast including Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts. It’s a heartfelt comedy-drama that has become a regular on Netflix.

Lastly, we have “Uncle Buck,” a comedy film directed John Hughes. John Candy stars as the lovable and unconventional Uncle Buck, who takes care of his nieces and nephew while their parents are away.

Make sure to catch these movies before they leave Netflix at the end of October!

