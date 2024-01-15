Medha Shankr’s Rise to Stardom: From Instagram Followers to Critical Acclaim

Medha Shankr, the talented actress who recently starred in the film “12th Fail” directed Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has been creating quite a buzz on social media. Her portrayal of IRS Shraddha Joshi alongside Vikrant Massey has received immense appreciation from audiences, catapulting her to new heights of fame. Not only has the film been receiving accolades and praise, but Medha’s popularity on Instagram has also skyrocketed.

Previously, Medha had around 300 thousand followers on the platform. However, with the success of “12th Fail,” her fan base on Instagram has surpassed one million followers within just a week. It is evident that her incredible performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial has placed her in the spotlight, captivating audiences with her compelling and nuanced acting.

Apart from “12th Fail,” Medha has also impressed viewers with her appearances in other noteworthy projects. In 2021, she made her Bollywood debut with the film “Shaddisthan,” a musical drama directed Raj Singh Chaudhary. The film, which revolves around a road trip, is currently available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar and features renowned actors such as Kirti Kulhari and Nivedita Bhattacharya.

In the same year, Medha enchanted audiences with her role as Eshwari Thakur in the romantic comedy series “Dil Bekaraar.” Based on the novel “Those Pricey Thakur Girls,” the series, directed Habib Faisal, showcases Medha’s versatility as an actress alongside a talented ensemble cast.

In 2022, Medha portrayed the character of Minara Hussain in Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s cinematic creation, “Max, Min And Meowzaki.” The film received critical acclaim and had the privilege of being featured in prestigious film festivals such as the Busan International Film Festival and the London Indian Film Festival.

Moreover, “12th Fail” has recently achieved a remarkable milestone. The film has become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, claiming the top spot with a rating of 9.2 out of 10. This remarkable feat has surpassed several acclaimed films from both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Medha Shankr’s rise to stardom is a testament to her talent and dedication. From her growing Instagram followers to her impressive filmography, she continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional acting skills. With her star shining brighter than ever, Medha Shankr is undoubtedly an actress to watch out for in the future.