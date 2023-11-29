New Investors Buy Stake in Pinterest as Stock Value Soars

Several prominent investment firms have recently purchased stakes in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), indicating growing interest in the popular visual discovery engine. Senator Investment Group LP, one of the leading investment groups in the industry, acquired 1,295,000 shares of Pinterest stock worth approximately $35,405,000. This new stake accounts for about 1.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making it their 28th largest position.

Senator Investment Group LP is not the only investor showing interest in Pinterest. Cohanzick Management LLC, Compass Wealth Management LLC, BOKF NA, and Pinnacle Holdings LLC also recently modified their holdings in the company purchasing new positions. Additionally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC significantly increased its stake in Pinterest 5,138.9% during the first quarter, demonstrating their confidence in the company’s future growth potential.

These investments come as Pinterest’s stock value continues to rise. The company recently reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter, with earnings per share of $0.03, surpassing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was also higher than anticipated, reaching $763.20 million, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million.

As a result of these positive earnings, several equities analysts have upgraded their ratings for Pinterest’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating, while DA Davidson upgraded it from “neutral” to “buy” and increased the target price to $35.00. The consensus rating for Pinterest among analysts is currently “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $33.93.

With new investments pouring in and positive analyst ratings, Pinterest’s stock price has seen a significant increase. As of midday trading, the stock was valued at $32.97, with over 4 million shares exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64, while its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

