Title: Landmark $120 Million Verdict Awarded in Westchester Medical Malpractice Case

A Landmark Verdict: Westchester Medical Center Held Liable for Negligence

In a groundbreaking ruling, Westchester Medical Center has been ordered to pay a staggering $120 million in a medical malpractice case. The verdict, delivered a Westchester County jury, holds the hospital accountable for its failure to promptly diagnose and treat William Lee following his stroke.

The jury determined that due to a three-hour delay in removing a clot from Mr. Lee’s basilar artery, a significant portion of his brain was irreparably damaged. As a result, he requires lifelong care at a residential brain injury center.

Lead trial attorney Ben Rubinowitz, supported Jeffrey Bloom and Richard Steigman from the Manhattan Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, convincingly argued that the hospital’s misinformation about the nature of the blockage led to the unnecessary delay in treatment. Despite the hospital’s claim that the brain damage had already occurred before admission, the jury sided with the plaintiff’s legal team.

The consequences of Mr. Lee’s injuries are profound. The affected areas of his brain, responsible for judgment and short-term memory, have been decimated, rendering him incapable of living independently and providing for his family. In addition to compensatory damages for future medical expenses, pain and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life, the jury also awarded damages to Mr. Lee’s wife for the loss of his services and companionship.

This historical verdict has far-reaching implications for medical malpractice law in Westchester County. It sends a clear message that hospitals and medical professionals must prioritize timely and accurate diagnosis and treatment to prevent avoidable harm to patients. The legal team at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, who boast over a century of combined experience, has established itself as a leading advocate for victims of healthcare negligence.

Source: Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf