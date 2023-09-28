TV Series Shot in Wilmington to Watch While Waiting for Fresh Content

With the recent end of the Writers Guild of America’s strike, there is hope for the resumption of film and TV production in Wilmington and nationwide. While the Screen Actors Guild strike continues, there are still several TV series shot in Wilmington that you can stream to tide you over until new content arrives.

One popular series is “Hightown,” a crime drama that follows a substance-addled agent for the National Marine Fisheries Service who becomes involved in a murder investigation. The first two seasons are available to stream, and the third season, shot in Wilmington, will be released soon.

Another series to check out is “Welcome to Flatch,” a quirky comedy mockumentary about life in a small town. Although it may be an acquired taste, it has some inspired moments, especially in the second season. Season one is available on Prime Video, and season two can be streamed on various platforms.

For those who enjoy guilty pleasures, “Florida Man” and “Echoes” are two Wilmington-shot shows available on Netflix. “Florida Man” follows a cop-turned-mobster in search of his boss’s runaway girlfriend, while “Echoes” tells the story of adult twin sisters who occasionally swap lives. Both shows offer outrageous and entertaining stories with plenty of local scenery and Wilmington actors.

If you’re a fan of country music, don’t miss “George & Tammy,” an Emmy-nominated mini-series about the tumultuous relationship between George Jones and Tammy Wynette. It’s still available on Showtime and Paramount+.

For teen drama lovers, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” showcases Wilmington as a visual backdrop. The first two seasons are available on Prime Video, and the third season, already approved, may also be shot in Wilmington.

And of course, you can’t forget classics like “One Tree Hill” and “Dawson’s Creek,” both filmed in Wilmington and available on various streaming services.

If you’re in the mood for some nostalgia, you can even watch “Matlock,” which shot its final seasons in Wilmington in the ’90s and can be streamed on Prime Video.

These TV series offer a range of genres and stories that will keep you entertained while waiting for fresh, Port-City-produced content to hit the screens again.

