5 Key Areas for Social Media Marketers to Focus on in 2024

Social media is constantly evolving, and as we enter the new year, it’s important for marketers to stay ahead of the game and adapt their strategies accordingly. We reached out to industry experts to get their insights on where social media marketers should be focusing their attention in 2024. Here are five key areas that emerged:

1. Build More Sustainable Relationships:

In the ever-changing landscape of social media, building sustainable relationships is crucial. Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer at MarketingProfs, emphasizes the shift from using social media solely for traffic and conversions to leveraging its superpower in fostering meaningful connections. Marketers should focus on nurturing relationships slowly and authentically.

2. Executive Thought Leadership:

Purna Virji, Principal Consultant at LinkedIn, suggests supplementing regular demand generation activities with an executive thought leadership social strategy. With economic concerns affecting businesses, decision-makers are less receptive to traditional marketing outreach. Thought leadership campaigns can increase market consideration and build trust with prospects, supporting demand generation efforts that drive ROI.

3. AI-Powered Data Analysis:

Social media provides a wealth of data, and Andy Crestodina, Co-Founder/CMO at Orbit Media Studios, highlights the importance of using AI to analyze this data for smarter social strategies. By organizing data into AI-friendly structures, marketers can gain valuable insights that may reshape their content and engagement strategies.

4. Short-Form Video:

Larry Kim, CEO of Customers.ai, believes that short-form video is the future of social media. Platforms like TikTok have popularized this format, and marketers need to embrace it to stay relevant. Short-form videos offer an engaging way to connect with audiences and showcase products in creative ways.

5. Personalization and User-Generated Content:

Katie Lance, CEO/Founder of Katie Lance Consulting, emphasizes the importance of embracing emerging platforms and technologies, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and decentralized platforms. Video content continues to dominate social media, with short-form videos and live streaming gaining traction. Additionally, personalization and user-generated content are key in providing authentic and relatable experiences for social media users.

As social media continues to evolve, marketers should adapt their strategies to build sustainable relationships, leverage thought leadership, analyze data with AI, embrace short-form video, and focus on personalization and user-generated content. By staying ahead of these trends, marketers can effectively navigate the ever-changing social media landscape in 2024.