13 Family-Friendly Horror Movies to Stream on Netflix in October 2023

This October, get ready for the spooky season with these family-friendly horror movies streaming on Netflix. Whether you’re a fan of monsters, vampires, or ghosts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as you get in the mood for Halloween. These movies have ratings that don’t go above PG-13 or TV-14, making them suitable for the whole family.

1. Goosebumps (2015): Join author R.L. Stine (played Jack Black) as his fictional creations escape into the real world, featuring spooky monsters like werewolves, zombies, and aliens.

2. Wendell & Wild (2022): Directed Henry Selick, the mastermind behind animated classics like Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas, this stop-motion animation follows a young woman dealing with two demons who want to join the living.

3. Vampires vs. The Bronx (2020): A group of friends in the Bronx discovers that their neighborhood is being invaded vampires, leading them to take matters into their own hands and defend their home.

4. Hubie Halloween (2020): Adam Sandler stars in this lighthearted Halloween comedy filled with goofy jokes, cameos, and general silliness.

5. The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (2010): Follow 17-year-old Jordan as she unwittingly gets caught up in a struggle between werewolves and vampires after moving to Romania with her family.

6. Liar, Liar, Vampire (2015): This high school drama follows a teenager who goes along with rumors that he is a vampire, despite not actually being one.

7. The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022): When a city-girl moves to the small town of Bridge Hollow, she accidentally unleashes a spirit that brings the town’s spooky Halloween decorations to life.

8. We Have a Ghost (2023): A quiet teenager discovers a friendly ghost in his family’s new house, sparking a comedic adventure involving the CIA.

9. Nightbooks (2021): Young Alex is kidnapped a witch and must write a new scary story for her every night if he wants to survive.

10. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015): Join Dracula and his family in this animated film as they navigate various monster mishaps.

These family-friendly horror movies offer a mix of spooky fun, comedy, and adventure. They provide perfect entertainment for the Halloween season without being too scary for younger viewers. So grab some popcorn and enjoy these thrilling films together as a family.

