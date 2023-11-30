DC Movies Coming to Netflix: What to Stream and What to Skip

Get ready, superhero fans! Starting December 1, Netflix will be adding 12 DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies to its streaming library, offering a new avenue for fans to indulge in the adventures of their favorite DC Universe characters. While there are some notable absences, like Aquaman, which has a highly anticipated sequel on the horizon, there are still plenty of options for both avid comic book buffs and casual viewers to enjoy.

Among the titles arriving on Netflix is last year’s highly acclaimed “The Batman,” which took audiences storm with its dark, brooding portrayal of the iconic character. Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, this movie offers a fresh take on the superhero narrative, making it a must-watch for any fan of the genre.

Another standout film on the list is “Wonder Woman” (2017), which stands as one of the most beloved superhero movies in recent memory. Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman is both captivating and inspiring, making this origin story a true gem within the DCEU.

If you’re looking for some family-friendly entertainment, “Shazam!” (2019) is a fantastic choice. This light-hearted and humorous film follows the journey of young Billy Batson as he transforms into the adult superhero Shazam. With its unique tone and engaging storyline, it offers a refreshing break from the darker themes often associated with the DCEU.

However, not all superhero movies are created equal. While DC has had its fair share of hits, there have also been some misses. One film that falls into the latter category is “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016). With a convoluted storyline, lackluster performances, and an underwhelming climax, it’s not surprising that many viewers consider this movie a disappointment.

Similarly, the original “Suicide Squad” (2016) failed to live up to its potential, leaving audiences bored and unsatisfied. Thankfully, the James Gunn-directed sequel, “The Suicide Squad” (2021), offers a much more enjoyable experience, making it a worthy replacement for its lackluster predecessor.

In the end, the arrival of these DC movies on Netflix offers viewers a chance to delve into the rich and diverse world of the DCEU. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply curious about the superhero genre, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to be immersed in the epic tales of these iconic DC characters.

