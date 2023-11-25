Unexpected Celebrity Hookups: Bravo Stars Spill the Beans

Bravo stars are famous for their reality television appearances, but little do people know that some of them have had encounters with A-list celebrities before they rose to fame. These surprising relationships have been kept under wraps for years, but a few brave Bravolebrities have recently come forward to spill the beans. Let’s dive into the world of unexpected celebrity hookups!

1. Lindsay Lohan and Jax Taylor

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor claims to have had a fling with Lindsay Lohan, describing her as “very affectionate.” However, Lindsay denies ever meeting him. The two have engaged in a social media back-and-forth, with Jax standing his claims. The truth may forever remain a mystery.

2. Eric Stonestreet and Bethenny Frankel

In 2015, Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet was rumored to be dating Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel. The pair was spotted together at various events, sparking speculation about their romance. However, Eric later revealed that they decided to remain friends, though he did admit to Bethenny being a “wonderful kisser.”

3. Bethenny Frankel and Alex Rodriguez

Bethenny’s love life doesn’t stop with Eric Stonestreet. She also claims to have gone on a couple of dates with former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. However, the details of their relationship remain hazy even to Bethenny herself, as she couldn’t recall if they even shared a kiss.

4. Carole Radziwill and George Clooney

Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill shocked fans when she revealed her past relationship with Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney. While Carole described him as “lovely” and rated him a “nine” in bed, she humorously mentioned that they dated many moons ago, even joking that it was during the Eisenhower administration.

5. Brandi Glanville and Gerard Butler

Brandi Glanville, a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, had a memorable fling with actor Gerard Butler. According to Brandi, they had a “little week of fun” and she rated his bedroom skills an “11” out of 10. Gerard later admitted to the hookup but seemed a bit embarrassed about the media attention it garnered.

6. Teddi Mellencamp and Matt Damon

Teddi Mellencamp, also from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, claims to have had a one-night stand with actor Matt Damon when she was in her early 20s. Although Matt didn’t remember her, Teddi fondly recalled their encounter, admitting it was a brief and unforgettable experience.

7. Brandi Glanville and Ben Stiller

Before her fame on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville had a brief fling with actor Ben Stiller in the ’90s. While Ben acknowledges their short-lived romance, he doesn’t consider it a serious relationship.

FAQ:

Q: Are these celebrity hookups confirmed?

A: The Bravo stars have spoken openly about these encounters, but some details may remain unverified.

Q: Do the celebrities involved ever comment on these hookups?

A: In some cases, the celebrities have confirmed or denied the relationships, while in others, they have chosen not to comment.

Q: How did these hookups come to light?

A: The Bravo stars voluntarily shared these stories during various media appearances and interviews.

Q: Are there any more surprising celebrity hookups in the Bravo world?

A: While these are some of the most notable, there may be other unexpected connections that have yet to be uncovered.