The Meaning Behind Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s Unique Baby Names

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have captured the attention of the media once again, this time with their unique choice of baby names. On April 29, 2016, the couple welcomed their second daughter, whom they named Amada Lee Gosling. While many celebrities opt for unconventional and sometimes puzzling names for their children, the story behind the name holds a deeper meaning for the Hollywood power couple.

In an interview with Latina magazine, Mendes revealed that the name Amada is a tribute to her own grandmother, whose name also happens to be Amada. Further explaining the significance, the Ghost Rider actress mentioned that their firstborn, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, also bears her grandmother’s name. This tradition of reusing family names in “true Latin fashion” carried on when they welcomed their second daughter into the world.

Although they initially had a few names in mind for their new baby, after Amada’s birth, they felt that none of those options truly resonated with her. The couple continued brainstorming and even considered the name Viviana. However, they always found themselves coming back to Amada, honoring the familial connection that holds deep sentimental value for both of them.

The names chosen Mendes and Gosling demonstrate the importance of heritage and family roots in their lives. By weaving the thread of their family history into their daughters’ names, they pay tribute to their cultural background and continue the traditions that have shaped them.

