Exploring the Unique Perspectives of Celebrities Who Don’t Drive

Getting a driver’s license is a rite of passage for many teenagers, but for some celebrities, hitting the road is not part of their agenda. While driving seems like a necessity for most people, there are quite a few stars who have chosen to forgo this experience. Whether it’s due to a lack of time, fear of driving, or the luxury of having a personal chauffeur, these celebs have admitted that getting behind the wheel is not in their immediate plans.

Cardi B, despite owning several extravagant vehicles, confessed on social media that she doesn’t have a driver’s license and even contemplated writing a song about the struggle of not having one. The rapper sees her cars more as props for photoshoots than a means of transportation. In an amusing episode of Carpool Karaoke, host James Corden attempted to give Cardi a driving lesson, but the results were less than successful.

Kate Beckinsale’s attempts to obtain a driver’s license have been unsuccessful, relying instead on services like Uber or her daughter, who actually got her license before her. The actress jokingly acknowledges that not having a license has become embarrassing as she gets older.

Bella Thorne has opted not to get her driver’s license due to a fear of driving. Even after buying her own car, she found no desire to get behind the wheel and happily lets her mother chauffeur her around. It seems that her fear of driving remains deeply ingrained.

Tina Fey, known for being a frequent user of public transportation, didn’t have her license for a significant portion of her life. However, during the pandemic, she decided to purchase her first car ever, craving a sense of agency during a time when the subway wasn’t an option.

Barbra Streisand, who used to be a frequent driver, had a change of heart after several mishaps. Failing her driver’s license test multiple times and experiencing a dangerous incident on the road made her question her driving abilities and ultimately led her to give up driving altogether.

Ricky Gervais surprised many when he revealed that he doesn’t drive, especially amidst rumors that he would be hosting the car show Top Gear. He debunked the speculations stating that he couldn’t fit in, as he can’t even operate a vehicle.

Gloria Steinem, a prominent feminist, has made the choice to abstain from driving. While her reasons are not explicitly stated, it is clear that driving is not a part of her lifestyle.

These celebrities show us that not everyone finds the need or desire to drive. Whether it’s due to personal preferences, fears, or a reliance on alternative modes of transportation, these stars have paved their own unique paths, both on and off the road.

