According to recent data from Consumer Reports, car reliability is an important factor to consider when purchasing a used vehicle. While brand reputation, space, performance, and price are all significant aspects, having detailed reliability information from actual car owners can make or break your decision.

Out of the various car brands on the market, there are some that are notably less reliable than others a significant margin. Last year’s least reliable company, Mercedes-Benz, continues to struggle in terms of reliability and ranks as the second least trustworthy brand. Chrysler, on the other hand, takes the top spot for being the least reliable brand with a dismal predicted reliability score of 18 out of 100.

Joining Mercedes-Benz and Chrysler at the bottom of the reliability rankings are Rivian, Volkswagen, and Jeep, all of which scored in the 20s. In contrast, CR’s top five brands ranked on average predicted reliability – Lexus, Toyota, Mini, Acura, and Honda – scored in the 70s, making them significantly more dependable compared to the brands listed below.

Consumer Reports evaluates brands and models based on member surveys, considering 20 weighted minor and major trouble areas. The survey included data from over 330,000 vehicles spanning from model years 2000 to 2023, with a few rare 2024 models included as well. Furthermore, RepairPal provides insight into the average annual maintenance costs for each brand.

Below is a list of the top 12 car brands with high reliability issues, based on Consumer Reports’ data:

1. Chrysler

2. Mercedes-Benz

3. Rivian

4. Volkswagen

5. Jeep

6. Volvo

7. GMC

8. Lincoln

9. Ford

10. Dodge

11. Chevrolet

12. Audi

Taking into account reliability concerns and potential annual maintenance costs, it is crucial for prospective buyers to consider these factors before finalizing their purchase.