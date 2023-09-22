Exciting New Streaming Titles and Movies Leaving at the End of the Month

This week brings some of the coolest new streaming titles to keep you entertained. Get ready for action-packed adventures and thrilling stories. Make sure not to miss out on these before they expire at the end of the month!

First up on the new streaming titles is “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Join the fearless turtles on their latest mission to save the city from evil. It’s a must-watch for fans of the beloved franchise.

Next, we have “No One Will Save You,” available on Hulu. Dive into a gripping suspense story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Be prepared for unexpected twists and turns as the plot unfolds.

For some family-friendly fun, check out “Spy Kids: Armageddon” on Netflix. Follow the adventures of the fearless spy kids as they save the world once again. This action-packed movie is perfect for a movie night with the family.

Sadly, there are also some movies leaving the streaming platforms at the end of the month. Catch your favorite boxing legend in the “Rocky” series on Netflix. If you’re a fan of gritty crime dramas, don’t miss “Taxi Driver” on Netflix. And for a gripping legal thriller, check out “Michael Clayton” on Max.

If you’re in the mood for some superhero nostalgia, say goodbye to “Batman ’89 – Batman & Robin” on Amazon Prime. And for a thought-provoking film, watch “The Truman Show” on Amazon Prime before it leaves.

In our staff picks, Todd recommends “The Empty Man” on Max, while Tyler suggests “The Last Picture Show” available on Criterion and Mubi. Both are must-watch films that will leave a lasting impression.

Lastly, we have “Expend4bles,” a new movie hitting the theaters. Brace yourself for non-stop action as an elite team of mercenaries is unleashed on a mission of justice.

With these exciting new streaming titles and movies leaving soon, make sure to carve out some time to enjoy these cinematic experiences. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an entertaining ride!

Sources:

– WWBT News: Richmond, Virginia, September 2023.