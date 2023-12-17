Authorities Seize Large Quantity of Drugs After High-Speed Pursuit

Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois successfully confiscated approximately $250,000 worth of drugs following a lengthy high-speed pursuit on Tuesday night. The chase spanned a distance of 115 miles and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

The pursuit began when deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle committing violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code. Despite their attempts to pull over the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and continued north on I-57. Throughout the chase, the suspect surpassed speeds of 100 mph and aggressively attempted to evade law enforcement, even endangering deputies trying to force their vehicles off the road.

Ultimately, in Effingham, Illinois, deputies were able to bring the pursuit to an end executing a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. This technique successfully disabled the suspect’s vehicle, allowing authorities to apprehend the driver, identified as Dejon D. Wooden of Los Angeles, California.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies discovered a significant quantity of illicit substances. Approximately 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine, with a total street value estimated at $250,000, were seized. Wooden now faces a range of charges, including cannabis and controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and various traffic violations.

Sheriff Jeff Diederich of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that their commitment to public safety remains steadfast. The successful drug interdiction reflects the efforts made law enforcement to combat criminal activity and protect the community.

Collaboration between multiple agencies played a crucial role in this operation’s success. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mt. Vernon Police Department all provided invaluable assistance in this case.