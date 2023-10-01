Rape Survivor’s Photograph Circulates on Social Media, Prompts Investigation

A shocking incident of sexual assault has come to light in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a photograph of an 11-year-old rape survivor with bloodstained clothes and bruises went viral on social media. The girl, a student of class 7 and belonging to a Dalit family, was allegedly raped a 15-year-old boy from her village on September 22.

The widely-circulated photograph caught the attention of the authorities, forcing the police to order a probe into the matter and detain the accused. Locals believe that the picture was uploaded online someone seeking justice for the child, as they felt the police did not take sufficient action in the case.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another disturbing incident where a video clip of a minor rape survivor in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, pleading for help while walking for 8 kilometers went viral. The girl was ultimately rescued and taken to a hospital.

The father of the survivor in the Shahjahanpur case, a daily wage laborer, expressed his anguish and disappointment with the handling of the case. He stated that despite filing a complaint, the police delayed action against the accused. The survivor is currently traumatized and has stopped attending school. The family has yet to receive any compensation or support from the government.

The local police assured that they are awaiting the medico-legal report of the survivor, who is currently being treated at the district hospital. After completing the necessary formalities, they obtained a warrant and took the accused into custody.

It is important to note that the Supreme Court’s directives on cases related to sexual assault protect the privacy of the victims, hence the survivor’s identity has not been revealed.

This horrifying incident once again brings to light the urgent need for society to address the issue of sexual assault, protect the rights and well-being of survivors, and ensure that justice is served in such cases.

