Child Arrested for Social Media Threats Towards Classmate

An 11-year-old student from Pine Ridge Middle School in North Naples, Florida was arrested on Thursday after making threats to kill a fellow student on social media. The incident, which occurred in October, came to light when another student reported a TikTok account to the school administration and a youth resource deputy. The account had posted a video featuring several students from Pine Ridge Middle School with insulting and vulgar words overlaid on their photos.

In response to the video, the reporting student messaged the account, informing them of her intention to report the offensive content to the school. The person behind the account then sent a threatening message, stating, “I dare you to talk to me like that again. I will kill you. Watch yourself.”

After a thorough investigation, authorities identified the owner of the TikTok account as 11-year-old Neisha Pierre, who was a sixth-grade student at Pine Ridge Middle School. Using court-ordered subpoenas provided TikTok and Comcast Cable Communications, detectives were able to connect Pierre’s email and IP address to the account in question.

Pierre has been charged with the offense of written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, a second-degree felony. However, detectives have determined that the threat was not credible.

Instances of students making threats or engaging in harmful behavior on social media have become increasingly prevalent in recent years. It is essential for schools, parents, and authorities to address these incidents promptly and take appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

