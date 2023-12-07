Eleven Individuals Arrested in Joint Drug Operation in Georgia and Alabama

In a collaborative effort among multiple law enforcement agencies, eleven individuals have been arrested and charged as a result of a joint drug investigation in Georgia and Alabama. The operation was led the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and involved the participation of various task forces and sheriff’s offices.

The arrests were made following an extensive investigation that targeted Daniel Provo, ultimately revealing a drug trafficking organization operating in several counties across Georgia and Alabama. Search warrants were executed at several locations, leading to the seizure of approximately 4 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, 6 firearms, and around $14,000 in cash.

The arrested individuals include Daniel Lee Provo, Clarissa Carla King, Oakley John Evans, David Bell, Michael Bryan Reynolds, Joseph Todd Youngblood, Matthew Wilson Strickland, Natasha Brazil, Deanna Marie Bunner, Candace Dawn Awbrey, and Donald Wayne Massey. They have been booked into various county jails in Haralson, Cleburne, and Troup counties.

The aim of the investigation was to disrupt street-level drug distribution and enhance community safety in the targeted areas. Once the investigation concludes, the case file will be forwarded to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

Law enforcement encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (770) 830-1375. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through various channels, including calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI’s official website, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.