The Multifaceted World of Nikki DeMarco: A Passionate Librarian and Author

Nikki DeMarco is more than just a high school librarian. With her extensive travels and love for literature, she brings a unique perspective to her role in Richmond, Virginia. As an enneagram 3 and Aries, Nikki’s passion for efficiency is apparent in her dedication to helping teens connect with books.

Aiming to foster a love for reading and storytelling, Nikki holds an MFA in creative writing. Her background in literature, combined with her role as a TBR bibliologist, allows her to curate diverse and engaging book collections for her students.

Nikki’s expertise doesn’t end at the library doors. She is also an accomplished writer, contributing to popular platforms such as Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Her writing talents extend to romance novels, as she is currently working on her own manuscript. Through her writing, Nikki aims to transport readers into captivating worlds filled with passion and emotion.

In her leisure time, Nikki can be found sharing her experiences and insights on social media. You can connect with her on Instagram, Twitter, and Threads under the handle @iamnikkidemarco. From book recommendations to writing tips, Nikki’s online presence provides a valuable resource for fellow book lovers and aspiring authors.

