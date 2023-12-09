New Wave of Resignations Hits Pittsburgh Police Department

A surge in resignations has hit the Pittsburgh Police Department this year, marking a record high over the past decade. While 45 officers have already tendered their resignations, it is important to note that retirements are not included in this count. The significant number of departures has raised concerns among officials regarding deeper underlying issues within the department.

Beth Pittinger, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board, expressed distress at the situation, emphasizing the need for further investigation into the morale problem plaguing the department. Pittinger questioned the impact of recent changes implemented the police chief, such as controversial new starting times, which some officers believe are hindering work-life balance.

In addition to the resignations, 26 officers have retired this year, one has passed away, and 23 more are expected to retire in the near future. With only 46 recruits enrolled in two academy classes this year, the number of departures continues to surpass hirings, posing a significant challenge for the department’s staffing levels.

Union President Bob Swartzwelder voiced concerns about the non-competitive salary and benefits package offered to Pittsburgh officers, stating that it has contributed to the dwindling numbers. Swartzwelder acknowledged that higher-paying and less stressful job opportunities in suburban departments have enticed some officers to leave.

City Council President Theresa Kail Smith expressed her desire to understand the reasons behind the increasing departures and explore potential solutions to convince officers to stay. With the current budget allowing for 850 officers, but only 770 currently employed, the department must address this issue promptly.

Although the Mayor’s office and the Department of Public Safety have yet to respond to inquiries regarding the resignations, Public Information Officer Cara Cruz stated that officers have resigned for various reasons unrelated to remuneration. Some officers have sought employment in neighboring jurisdictions or states where their families reside, pursued higher education, fulfilled family obligations, or even started their own businesses. Police Chief Larry Scirotto assured that the ongoing recruitment efforts, including two current academy classes and three planned for next year, will help replenish the department’s ranks moving forward.

It is imperative for the Pittsburgh Police Department to address the concerns raised the wave of resignations and retirements to ensure the effective and efficient functioning of the force in the years to come.