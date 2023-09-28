LinkedIn Top Startups list features 11 healthcare companies

LinkedIn recently unveiled its seventh annual LinkedIn Top Startups list, which ranks 50 emerging companies in the United States. Among the list are 11 healthcare companies that are making significant strides in their respective fields.

One notable company on the list is Cohere Health, which offers automation solutions for healthcare services’ prior authorization process. By streamlining this often time-consuming and complex procedure, Cohere Health aims to improve efficiency and reduce delays in patient care.

Charlie Health is another notable inclusion. This virtual health company focuses on providing mental health services specifically tailored for teens and young adults. By leveraging technology, Charlie Health aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for this demographic, ensuring they receive the support they need.

Grow Therapy is a mental healthcare company that focuses on providing services for therapists. Their platform aims to simplify and enhance the therapy process, making it more efficient for both therapists and patients alike.

Another standout company is Kindbody, a fertility clinic network that offers fertility benefit packages to large employers. By providing comprehensive fertility services, Kindbody aims to support individuals and couples in their journey to starting a family.

Mindbloom is a mental healthcare company that offers innovative solutions for mental wellness. Their platform allows individuals to explore guided psychedelic therapy, enabling them to address mental health concerns in a unique and personalized way.

Path, a telehealth company, connects licensed therapists and psychiatric clinicians with patients in need. By leveraging technology, Path aims to bridge the gap between mental health providers and individuals seeking support, making therapy more accessible and convenient.

Truveta is a company that focuses on analyzing electronic health records (EHRs) from over 30 healthcare systems for research and drug development. By extracting valuable insights from these records, Truveta aims to drive advancements in healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

Equip is a company that connects consumers seeking eating disorder treatment with a virtual care team. Their platform aims to provide comprehensive and personalized support for individuals struggling with eating disorders, ensuring they have access to the care they need.

Plume provides virtual healthcare services specifically tailored for the transgender community. By focusing on the unique needs of this population, Plume aims to improve healthcare access and reduce barriers to inclusive and affirming care.

Pearl Health utilizes health and demographic data to provide independent primary care providers with insights on patients who may require additional attention. By identifying high-risk patients, Pearl Health aims to assist healthcare providers in delivering targeted and proactive care.

Lastly, Octave offers mental healthcare plans designed to meet the specific needs of individuals. Their platform aims to provide comprehensive mental health support, empowering individuals to access the care they need when they need it.

The inclusion of these 11 healthcare companies on the LinkedIn Top Startups list highlights their innovative approaches and contributions to the healthcare industry. As they continue to grow and develop, the impact of these companies on patient care and the overall healthcare landscape is likely to be significant.

Sources: Becker’s Healthcare