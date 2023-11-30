Protecting Small Businesses and Consumers: The Importance of De Minimis

In the midst of an intense trade policy debate, the topic of de minimis, also known as “Section 321,” has emerged as a crucial trade and customs law. For almost a century, the de minimis threshold has allowed goods valued under $800 to enter the United States without incurring customs duty. This tax break has long enjoyed bipartisan support and has proven to be a significant economic factor.

Who Benefits from De Minimis?

De minimis is utilized American businesses and consumers on a daily basis. Each day, over 2 million low-value shipments arrive in the U.S., encompassing a wide array of items, from everyday essentials to technological gadgets. Small businesses like Greentop Gifts, a Black woman-owned business in Atlanta, and AnaOno, a woman-owned business in Philadelphia, heavily rely on de minimis to save costs and deliver their products affordably to customers.

The Implications for Businesses and Consumers

If Congress decides to eliminate the Section 321 import tax break, the consequences would be dire. The burden would fall directly on businesses, which would then be forced to pass on the additional costs to consumers. This would exacerbate the effects of current inflation rates, potentially increasing the cost of individual goods currently benefiting from de minimis around $50. Additionally, small-to-medium businesses would need to hire outside contractors to navigate the complex paperwork and new import requirements.

Not only would eliminating de minimis lead to price surges, but it would also disrupt supply chains and delay product delivery. Administrative hurdles would prolong estimated arrival dates, negatively affecting American businesses’ ability to compete in the market. Notably, U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimates that an additional 20,000 personnel would be required to enforce unnecessary security measures.

Debunking Misconceptions on De Minimis

Contrary to inaccurate narratives, de minimis is often portrayed as a loophole allowing foreign countries to ship their goods to the U.S. without proper scrutiny. However, this notion is unfounded. De minimis shipments undergo the same screening processes as higher-value shipments, involving over 50 federal agencies and adhering to more than 500 U.S. laws. The government receives extensive data from responsible trade partners, enabling effective risk identification.

Congressional Improvements for De Minimis

To address concerns about enforcement capabilities without harming American businesses or consumers, Congress can implement several key solutions:

1. Efficient utilization of existing shipment data to enhance enforcement.

2. Regular compliance measurements across all types of shipments to drive creative solutions.

3. Adoption of modern technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify illicit activities more effectively.

Lawmakers need not choose between maintaining de minimis and enforcing compliance; they can achieve both objectives simultaneously.

FAQs about De Minimis

What is a Section 321 de minimis shipment?

A Section 321 de minimis shipment refers to the exemption from duty requirements for low-value shipments valued at less than $800, as outlined in Section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

Is the de minimis exception for shipping going away?

It is unlikely that the de minimis exception for shipping will be eliminated. While there is media criticism and two bills in Congress seeking to restrict de minimis authority, the long-standing fixture of U.S. customs law is expected to remain intact.