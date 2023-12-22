Cozy Up with These Festive Flicks on Netflix This Holiday Season

The holiday season is here, and what better way to get in the festive spirit than watching Christmas movies on Netflix? Whether you’re into rom-coms, timeless classics, or animated films for the kids, Netflix has a wide selection of holiday movies to choose from. With their own original productions and a variety of genres, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best festive flicks to watch on Netflix this holiday season.

Klaus: A Heartwarming Take on Father Christmas

“Klaus” is a captivating Christmas origin story written and directed Sergio Pablos. It tells the story of Jesper, a lazy trainee postman, who is sent to a remote Arctic town as punishment. With enchanting animation and a star-studded voice cast including Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, and the late Norm Macdonald, this film offers a fresh twist on the beloved character of Father Christmas.

Carol: A Timeless Love Story Set in 1950s Manhattan

Todd Haynes’s “Carol” may not be a traditional Christmas movie, but it explores a beautiful love story that unfolds during the holiday season. Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, the film takes place in a snow-covered Manhattan in the 1950s. With stunning performances and a visually breathtaking setting, “Carol” is sure to warm your heart this winter.

A Castle for Christmas: A Charming Romantic Comedy

“A Castle for Christmas” is a 2021 Netflix original that follows the story of an American author (played Brooke Shields) who impulsively buys a castle in Scotland. When she meets a Scottish duke (played Cary Elwes), sparks fly, and a predictable yet delightful romantic comedy ensues. With picturesque Scottish landscapes and the undeniable chemistry between the two leads, this film is a perfect escape for the holiday season.

Holidate: A Cheesy Rom-Com with a Twist

In “Holidate,” Emma Roberts stars as a woman tired of being single and decides to team up with a stranger (played Luke Bracey) as each other’s platonic plus-ones for holidays. While it falls into the cheesy rom-com category, the film manages to bring humor and charm to the story. If you’re looking for a lighthearted Christmas movie, “Holidate” is worth a watch.

White Christmas: A Classic Holiday Musical

“White Christmas,” a 1954 musical directed Michael Curtiz, is a timeless holiday classic. Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen, this film showcases magical musical numbers and a heartwarming story about World War II veterans coming together to help their former General. From the iconic title track to captivating dance performances, “White Christmas” is a must-watch for any fan of classic musicals.

Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming animation, captivating love stories, or cheesy romantic comedies, Netflix has you covered this holiday season. Grab a mug of hot cocoa, cuddle up with a blanket, and enjoy these festive flicks from the comfort of your own home.