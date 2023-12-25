Summary:

If you’re in the mood for some festive movie magic this holiday season, Netflix has got you covered with a wide range of Christmas films. From heartwarming animations to romantic comedies and musical classics, there’s something for everyone. Here are some new and exciting Christmas movies to watch on Netflix.

1. “Santa’s Secret Origins” – An enchanting animated film that tells the alternative origin story of Father Christmas. Follow the journey of Jesper, a trainee postman, as he discovers the true meaning of Christmas in the Arctic town of Smeerensburg.

2. “Love Under the Mistletoe” – Set in a picturesque snowy Manhattan during the 1950s, this beautiful love story follows Carol and Therese, two women who find each other during the holiday season. Not necessarily a Christmas tale, but it captures the warmth and magic of the holiday spirit.

3. “A Scottish Holiday” – Immerse yourself in the charms of Scotland as an American author impulsively buys a castle from a Scottish duke while on vacation. With stunning landscapes and a predictable but heartwarming plot, this romantic comedy is a cozy picture perfect for the holidays.

4. “The Perfect Holiday Holidate” – Emma Roberts stars in this festive rom-com about a woman tired of being single during the holidays. She enters into a pact with a stranger to be each other’s platonic plus-ones for all the holiday events. Expect cheesy moments with a touch of humor and charm.

5. “Musical Magic: White Christmas” – This classic Christmas musical brings together a star-studded cast to put on a show and support their old Major General. With memorable musical numbers and timeless performances, it’s a must-watch for fans of the genre.

So, grab some hot cocoa, snuggle up, and get ready to enjoy these new and exciting Christmas movies on Netflix. They will surely add some holiday cheer to your celebrations.