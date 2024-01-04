10 Celebrities Who Experienced Shocking Breakups

Summary: Breakups can be difficult, especially when one person is blindsided the news. Several celebrities have gone through the pain of unexpected breakups, leaving them feeling shocked and heartbroken. From Chrishell Stause to Johnny Depp, these stars have experienced the challenge of having their partners file for divorce without warning.

Chrishell Stause, known for her appearance on Selling Sunset, had her split with ex-husband Justin Hartley documented on camera. Hartley filed for divorce through a text message just hours after a fight, leaving Stause devastated. Similarly, Tom Cruise blindsided Nicole Kidman when he suddenly filed for divorce in 2001, with Kidman expressing shock and trying to save the marriage.

Sophie Turner, who split from Joe Jonas in 2023, had an abrupt ending to their four-year marriage. Turner discovered that Jonas had filed for divorce through the media, adding even more pain to the situation.

Kevin Federline, who ended his marriage with Britney Spears, shared his heartbreak when Spears filed for divorce without any discussion or warning. Federline was completely blindsided the news and expressed his shock and sadness.

Pete Wentz was shocked and distraught when Ashlee Simpson suddenly filed for divorce during their three-year marriage. Wentz pleaded with Simpson to reconsider, but she was determined to move on.

Kris Humphries, who was married to Kim Kardashian for only 72 days, was blindsided her decision to file for divorce without any prior discussion. Humphries later sued Kardashian for fraud.

Johnny Depp was taken surprise when Amber Heard filed for divorce in 2016. Depp had just lost his mother two days before the filing, making the situation even more heartbreaking.

Rapper Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after over two years of marriage, leaving Mai to deal with the unexpected end of their relationship.

These stories remind us that even celebrities are not immune to the pain of unexpected breakups. Whether it’s through a text message, media announcement, or sudden filing, these stars have experienced the shock and heartbreak of being blindsided their partners.