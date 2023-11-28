Stars Who Turned Down Marriage Proposals: A Different Perspective

Marriage proposals can be nerve-wracking, even for our favorite celebrities. It’s not always a guaranteed “yes” when it comes to popping the question. From Nicole Scherzinger to Marilyn Monroe, many stars have turned down proposals and taken a different path in their love lives.

Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton, once a power couple, experienced their fair share of ups and downs. Hamilton proposed to Scherzinger on a Malibu beach, hoping to win her back after their split. Unfortunately, she declined, and their relationship came to an end. Sometimes, even grand gestures can’t reignite a flame.

Britney Spears, one of the world’s most famous women, faced rejection when she proposed to her former partner, Jason Trawick. Trawick took marriage seriously and initially declined the proposal. Although they eventually got engaged, their relationship fizzled out shortly after.

Denzel Washington’s wife, Pauletta, was hesitant to say “I do” to the Hollywood star. Denzel proposed three times, and Pauletta turned him down twice before finally accepting. Their love has stood the test of time, proving that rejection doesn’t always lead to a doomed relationship.

Love triangles and failed relationships also played a role in rejected proposals. John Mayer proposed to Katy Perry over the phone after seeing her move on with Orlando Bloom. Perry, who saw a future with Bloom, laughed off Mayer’s proposal. Her instincts were right, as she now shares a happy life with Bloom and their child.

Marilyn Monroe turned down a proposal from another major star, Frank Sinatra, shortly before her tragic death. Sinatra’s closest aide revealed that he wanted to marry Monroe, but she said no. It makes you wonder what could have been.

These examples show that even celebrities experience rejection when it comes to marriage proposals. It’s a reminder that love is an unpredictable journey, and sometimes the path less traveled leads to greater happiness.

