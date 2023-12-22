Stars Play Matchmaker For Celebrity Couples

Summary: Celebrities often rely on their famous friends to help them find love, leading to some unexpected and lasting relationships. From Chloë Grace Moretz introducing Meghan Trainor to her now-husband, to Robert Pattinson making the initial introduction between Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, these star-studded matchmakers have proven their skills in the game of love!

1. Chloë Grace Moretz: Chloë played cupid when she introduced her friend Meghan Trainor to Daryl Sabara, who is now Meghan’s husband. Meghan had asked Chloë if she knew anyone she could set her up with, and Daryl immediately came to mind.

2. Dominic Cooper: Before they found fame, Dominic Cooper and James Corden were roommates. Dominic introduced James to Julia Carey, who is now James’ wife and the mother of their child. Dominic even became the godparent to their son.

3. Nicole Richie: Nicole allegedly played a role in connecting her brother-in-law Benji Madden with Cameron Diaz. When Cameron and Benji first started dating, Nicole hinted that she was responsible for bringing them together.

4. Robert Pattinson: Robert introduced Rita Ora and Taika Waititi during a barbecue hosted Taika in Los Angeles. After years of friendship, the couple finally took the next step in their relationship when they were both in Sydney, Australia.

5. Ed Sheeran: Courteney Cox’s boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, was introduced to her Ed Sheeran. Ed was staying at Courteney’s house and invited Johnny over during a party where they first met.

These celebrity matchmakers have proven that sometimes the best way to find love is through your famous friends. Their introductions and connections have led to some lasting relationships in Hollywood. Who knows, maybe they should consider a career in matchmaking!