New Faces in the Crowd: Celebrities Attend F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix lived up to its reputation as a star-studded event, attracting a myriad of famous faces from various industries. Despite some pre-race drama and concerns from locals, the event went on smoothly on Saturday night, with Max Verstappen emerging as the champion once again.

Among the notable names in attendance was former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal. The seven-foot-tall athlete posed for a photo with the Red Bull Racing mechanics, showcasing his enthusiasm for the sport.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also made an appearance, adding some culinary flair to the festivities. Before the race, Ramsay even took part in a fast-paced lap around the track, showcasing his need for speed.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o graced the F1 Grand Prix with her presence, exuding elegance and style. She was seen enjoying the thrilling race from the sidelines, immersing herself in the electrifying atmosphere.

World-renowned sprinter Usain Bolt was seen mingling with Lupita Nyong’o, capturing the attention of fans and photographers alike. The presence of two iconic figures brought an extra dimension of excitement to the event.

Actor Terry Crews, known for his impressive physique and infectious energy, also attended the Grand Prix. Crews couldn’t resist the allure of F1 racing, joining the crowd in witnessing the intense competition unfold.

Pop sensation Kylie Minogue and Terry Crews struck a pose together for a photo on the grid, showcasing their mutual admiration for the sport and adding a touch of glamour to the event.

Renowned skier Lindsey Vonn, alongside Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr. Helmut Marko and Team Principal Christian Horner, enjoyed the race from a privileged vantage point. Their presence added an air of authority to the event.

As the lights shone bright in Las Vegas, legendary Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose shared the spotlight with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, capturing a moment that bridged the worlds of music and motorsport.

The event was also attended rising stars Simone Ashley and Liza Koshy, who joined Terry Crews on the grid for a photo. Their youthful energy and enthusiasm added a fresh perspective to the event.

