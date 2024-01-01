New Year, New Wave of Celebrities in Vancouver

Celebrities are flocking to Vancouver this January, bringing a fresh wave of star power to the city. Here are some of the notable names that you might just spot while strolling the streets of Metro Vancouver.

Noah Centineo, best known for his role in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, is in town filming for the Netflix series “The Recruit.” Meanwhile, Freddie Highmore, famous for his portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series “Bates Motel,” is in Metro Vancouver working on another season of “The Good Doctor.”

Justin Hartley, who captivated audiences with his performance in “This Is Us,” is currently filming for the CBS series “Tracker.” Another familiar face, Joel McHale of “Community” fame, can also be spotted around the city as he plays the lead role in the series “Animal Control.”

Max Thieriot, known for his roles in “Bates Motel” and “SEAL Team,” has arrived in Vancouver for the second season of the CBS series “Fire Country.” Billy Burke, recognized as Bella’s dad in the “Twilight” saga, is joining Thieriot on the set of “Fire Country.”

Marcia Gay Harden, an award-winning actress with an illustrious career spanning television and film, is filming for the second season of CBS’s “So Help Me Todd” in Vancouver. She is joined Skylar Astin, known for his role in the “Pitch Perfect” movies.

Dania Ramirez, who has appeared in series like “Heroes” and “Entourage,” is in town for her role in the TV series “Alert: Missing Persons Unit.” Scott Caan, recognized as Detective Danny “Danno” Williams in “Hawaii Five-0,” is also part of the “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” cast.

Lastly, Jesse L. Martin, known as Captain Joe West in “The Flash,” is filming for the new NBC series “The Irrational.”

With such a star-studded lineup, Vancouver is undoubtedly a hotspot for celebrity sightings this January. Keep your eyes peeled and maybe you’ll catch a glimpse of your favorite actor or actress in the city!