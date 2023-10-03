Exciting Netflix Originals to Stream in October 2023

Netflix is bringing a thrilling lineup of new content for the spooky season this October. With a mix of highly-anticipated continuations of fan favorite series and exciting new shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the most anticipated releases is the third part of Lupin, the French mystery thriller. The story follows Assane Diop, a professional thief seeking revenge for his father. Now on the run and framed for a crime he didn’t commit, Assane must protect his family while facing old enemies.

Fans of animated comedy will be delighted to know that Big Mouth is returning for its seventh season. The show follows a group of teens as they navigate the challenges and awkwardness of puberty. This season, the characters enter high school, which brings a whole new set of adventures and hormone-fueled chaos.

For sports fans, the four-part docuseries Beckham offers an inside look into the life of soccer star David Beckham. Viewers will get to know the man behind the myth as the series explores Beckham’s journey from his humble roots to sports stardom.

If you’re a fan of Japanese anime, Pluto is a must-watch. Based on Naoki Urasawa’s award-winning manga, the series is set in a neo-futuristic world where humans and robots coexist. When advanced robots and their human allies are mysteriously murdered, Europol robot detective Gesicht takes on the case, risking everything to solve it.

Other notable titles include The Fall of the House of Usher, a dark and mysterious tale about a wealthy family confronting their pasts, and Elite, a Spanish teen drama series that explores mental health and stigmas.

Prepare to be entertained this October with Netflix’s incredible lineup of new releases. From thrilling mysteries to hilarious comedies, there’s something to keep everyone hooked.

Definitions:

– Netflix Originals: Exclusive content produced or co-produced Netflix.

– Continuations: New seasons or parts of existing series.

– Fan favorites: Shows that have a dedicated and passionate fan base.

– Neo-futuristic: A term used to describe a futuristic setting with advanced technology and a distinct aesthetic.

Sources:

– Netflix