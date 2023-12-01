Netflix’s December Lineup: A Journey Through Genre-Bending Films

Netflix is set to deliver a captivating lineup of films in December that will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. From epic space operas to heartwarming family dramas, there’s something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to be immersed in the world of Netflix’s best new movies.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Prepare to embark on an exhilarating adventure in this highly-anticipated Netflix Original epic space opera. Directed Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), who crash lands on the settlement of Veldt. In order to save the moon and its people from the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and the corrupt government of the Motherworld, Kora must assemble a team of warriors willing to fight against overwhelming forces.

Leave the World Behind

Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha’la Herrold star in this gripping apocalyptic thriller. When a mysterious cyberattack threatens their lives, two families must confront their new reality in a collapsing world. Directed a visionary filmmaker, this Netflix Original film will keep you on the edge of your seat.

May December

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore deliver powerful performances in this drama loosely inspired true events. May December centers around Elizabeth Berry (Portman), an actress who travels to Georgia to observe Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore). Gracie and her husband Joe Yoo (Charles Melton) were involved in a scandalous relationship that shook their lives. Now, Elizabeth’s intrusion threatens to change everything they thought they knew.

Maestro

Experience the life and love of Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) in this captivating biographical drama. With a focus on his relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan), Maestro delves into the world of art and family. This Netflix film is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates the beauty of music and the complexities of human connection.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

For a dose of laughter and family fun, look no further than this stop motion animated comedy. Join Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and Rocky (Zachary Levi) as they navigate a new threat to chicken-kind. Instead of breaking out, they’ll have to break in to protect their newfound freedom. This Netflix Original film is the perfect pick for a cozy night in with the family.

Christmas as Usual

Embrace the holiday spirit with this heartwarming romantic comedy-drama that blends Indian and Norwegian cultures. Thea Evjen (Ida Ursin-Holm) surprises her Norwegian family bringing her Indian boyfriend, Jashan (Kanan Gill), home for Christmas. As cultures collide, family traditions will be challenged, resulting in a charming and entertaining tale.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Witness the convergence of two comedy legends in this unique documentary. Kevin Hart and Chris Rock invite viewers into their lives, showcasing their different paths to success in the world of comedy. Get a behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and witness their epic performances together in New York. This Netflix Original film will have you laughing out loud.

Netflix’s December lineup is filled with diverse and captivating films that will transport you to different worlds. Whether you’re in the mood for action, drama, or comedy, Netflix has you covered. Grab your remote and let the streaming begin.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will these films be available on Netflix?

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire will be released on December 22. Leave the World Behind is set to premiere on December 8. May December will be available to stream on December 1, while Maestro will be released on December 20. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is set to debut on December 15, followed Christmas as Usual on December 6. Lastly, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will be released on December 12.

2. Are these films available worldwide or only in specific regions?

While Netflix’s lineup may vary region, these films are expected to be available globally. However, it’s always a good idea to check your local Netflix library for specific availability.

3. Are these films suitable for all ages?

Each film has its own rating and target audience. Some films, like Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, are family-friendly and suitable for all ages. Others, such as Leave the World Behind and Maestro, may contain mature themes and are more suitable for adult viewers. Please refer to the individual film’s rating and content advisory for more information.

4. Can I download these films for offline viewing?

Yes, Netflix allows users to download select titles for offline viewing. However, availability for download may vary region and specific films. Check the Netflix app for more information on download availability.