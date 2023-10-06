Top Family-Friendly Halloween Movies on Netflix

Looking for some family-friendly Halloween movies to enjoy this October? Look no further than Netflix! They have a fantastic selection of films that are suitable for kids and parents alike. Whether you’re in the mood for friendly ghosts, mischievous creatures, or magical adventures, Netflix has something for everyone.

One classic Halloween movie that is sure to delight audiences of all ages is “Casper.” Released in 1995, this supernatural comedy-drama follows the story of Casper McFadden, a friendly ghost who befriends a paranormal therapist and his daughter. It’s a heartwarming tale with a touch of whimsy.

If you’re a fan of R.L. Stine’s books, you’ll love “Goosebumps.” This horror comedy film brings Stine’s monsters and imaginings to life as a group of teenagers unwittingly unleash them upon their town. It’s a thrilling and fun-filled adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

For some stop-motion animated comedy, check out “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.” This Academy Award-winning film follows Wallace, a cheese-loving inventor, and his loyal dog, Gromit, as they solve a mystery of garden sabotage. With its quirky humor and charming characters, it’s a must-watch for the whole family.

If you’re looking for a film with a strong female protagonist, “Matilda” is the perfect choice. Based on Roald Dahl’s book, this story focuses on a young girl with telekinetic powers who uses them to fight back against her neglectful parents and a cruel headmistress. It’s a heartwarming tale of empowerment and resilience.

For a blend of horror and comedy, “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” is a great pick. This Nickelodeon film follows a nerdy girl named Jordan who discovers that her family’s new castle is filled with supernatural creatures. It’s a fun and spooky adventure that will keep you entertained.

If you’re looking for something slightly more mature, “Hubie Halloween” is a goofy and slightly crude film that pays homage to ’80s campiness. Starring Adam Sandler, it follows the eccentric Hubie as he tries to solve a murder mystery and save Halloween in his town.

And for a recent release, “We Have A Ghost” is a supernatural horror comedy that follows a family who moves into a haunted house. With the help of a friendly ghost, they uncover the secrets of the house while evading the CIA. It’s a thrilling and humorous film that the whole family will enjoy.

Finally, “Wendell & Wild” is a unique and eye-catching film directed Henry Selick, the creator of “Coraline.” It tells the story of two scheming demon brothers who cause chaos after tricking a young girl into summoning them into the Land of the Living. With its stunning animation and engaging storyline, it’s a visual treat.

So grab some popcorn, gather the family, and enjoy these family-friendly Halloween movies on Netflix!

Sources:

– “Casper” on Netflix

– “Goosebumps” on Netflix

– “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” on Netflix

– “Matilda” on Netflix

– “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” on Netflix

– “Hubie Halloween” on Netflix

– “We Have A Ghost” on Netflix

– “Wendell & Wild” on Netflix