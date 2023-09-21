Top 10 HR Memes That Will Make You Laugh

We all know that the Human Resources department is a busy place in any office. From hiring and firing to handling employee records and managing the various needs of the staff, HR professionals have a lot on their plate. But amidst the chaos, they also have a sense of humor, as evidenced the hilarious workplace jokes that circulate online.

Kristina and Jazmine, two HR professionals, have embraced the humor of their field and created the Instagram account BakedHR. With over 11,500 followers, they share funny HR-related memes while enjoying delicious baked treats. So, if you’re an HR professional looking for a good laugh, here are the top 10 memes from BakedHR:

1. “HR: Hiring and Firing, and Everything In Between” – This meme perfectly captures the broad range of tasks that HR professionals handle on a daily basis.

2. “When Your Vacation Request Gets Approved” – A meme that hilariously depicts the excitement of an employee when their vacation request is finally approved after waiting anxiously.

3. “Trying to Correct Payroll Errors Like” – This meme showcases the frustration HR professionals feel when trying to fix payroll mistakes.

4. “When an Employee Says They Haven’t Used Their Vacation Days in Years” – A relatable meme showing the disbelief HR professionals experience when an employee reveals they haven’t taken a vacation in a long time.

5. “Receiving Medical Leave Requests Like” – This meme captures the overwhelmed feeling HR professionals have when bombarded with medical leave requests.

6. “When Employees Ask About Their Annual Bonuses” – A funny meme illustrating the tricky situation HR professionals face when employees start inquiring about their year-end bonuses.

7. “HR: The Social Worker of the Office” – This meme highlights the role of HR professionals as the office’s social worker, dealing with employee interpersonal issues.

8. “When You Find Out the New Hire Lied on Their Resume” – A humorous meme that depicts the shock HR professionals experience when discovering a new hire has fabricated their qualifications.

9. “When a Great Employee Hands in Their Resignation” – This meme shows the disappointment and sadness HR professionals feel when a valued employee decides to leave the company.

10. “HR Professionals: We Don’t Hold Back” – A final meme that showcases the bold and unfiltered nature of HR professionals.

These memes perfectly capture the daily experiences and challenges that HR professionals face. So, if you’re in the HR field, head over to BakedHR’s Instagram account for more laughs.

Definitions:

1. Human Resources (HR): The department in an organization responsible for managing the welfare, recruitment, and development of employees.

2. Meme: A humorous image, video, or piece of text that is widely shared on the internet.

Sources:

– BakedHR Instagram Account