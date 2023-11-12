How TikTok’s Advertising and Affiliate Content Compare to Network TV

TikTok has become a global sensation, captivating millions of users with its short-form videos. But how much advertising and affiliate content do we really encounter on the platform? Just like network TV, it turns out.

According to a recent experiment conducted reporters at Insider, who watched 500 TikToks each, the average user is exposed to about 30 percent ad-related content. Traditional ads make up the majority, while the rest consists of affiliate content, sponsored posts, self-promotion, and product reviews that essentially function as ads.

While this experiment may not have been scientifically rigorous, it shed light on the pervasive nature of advertising on TikTok. The platform, known for its opaque algorithm, has been increasingly focusing on ways to monetize its app and transform it into an e-commerce platform.

TikTok recently introduced the TikTok Shop and an affiliate commission program, allowing creators to earn a share of sales generated through their product endorsements. Additionally, there are reports that TikTok plans to launch its own line of products, akin to Amazon’s “Sold Amazon” program.

Users have noticed a marked increase in ads and commerce-related posts, with many expressing frustration about their “For You” page (FYP) being inundated with ads. Some users even reported seeing an ad after every two or three regular TikToks. This growing presence of advertisements within seemingly innocuous videos has raised concerns about the impact on the overall content-viewing experience.

Interestingly, the percentage of ads on TikTok aligns with that of network TV, where ad breaks typically make up around 28 percent of a show’s airtime. In response to potential ad fatigue, TikTok is reportedly testing an ad-free version of the app for $4.99.

So, in the future, users will have the choice of either paying to enjoy a pristine FYP or tolerating an algorithm interspersed with ads. As TikTok continues to evolve, striking a balance between monetization and maintaining a seamless user experience will be crucial.

