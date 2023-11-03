LinkedIn Introduces AI-powered Chatbot to Help Users Explore Job Opportunities

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, has reached a major milestone with over 1 billion registered users. To celebrate this achievement, LinkedIn is rolling out a series of AI-powered tools, starting with a chatbot designed to assist users in their job search.

But how exactly will this AI help the 1 billion LinkedIn users find employment? This innovative chatbot can be likened to a personal job coach. Available to Premium members, the new features enable users to interact with the chatbot, seeking advice on open job opportunities, determining if a posted position is suitable for their profile, learning the skills required to become a stronger candidate, or exploring the background of companies they might be interested in working for.

In the words of Tomer Cohen, the Director of Product at LinkedIn, “We often hear from job seekers that when they come across an interesting opportunity, their biggest concerns are: Am I a good fit for this position? And if I am, how can I maximize my chances of getting it?” The purpose of this tool is to “bring you closer to that job, not only with information but also with confidence.”

This chatbot’s capabilities are part of a broader set of AI-powered features that have been gradually introduced since November 1st. Among these features is the ability for users to generate personalized summaries of LinkedIn posts, called Takeaways, which offer tailored lessons and advice.

LinkedIn’s commitment to enhancing the job search experience through AI is not new. Last month, the company launched “AI-powered coaching” within their e-learning platform, LinkedIn Learning. This feature allows users to message a chatbot to receive advice and content recommendations from the vast library of courses available.

With 65 million people actively searching for jobs on LinkedIn every week, and around 140 job applications being submitted per second, it’s clear that the platform is dedicated to leveraging AI to improve and reimagine the job search process.

