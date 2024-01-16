Tammy Slaton Responds Playfully to TikTok Follower’s Flirty Comment

Tammy Slaton, star of the reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters, engaged in a playful exchange with a follower on TikTok after they made a suggestive comment on one of her uploads. The follower implied that they wanted to “come home” to Tammy, to which she responded with a heart gesture and a blown kiss. This lighthearted interaction comes after Tammy’s recent revelation that she has moved on from her late husband, Caleb Willingham.

In her TikTok video, Tammy used an anime filter to cover her face while the background audio played a soundbite saying, “I’m up for adoption. Anyone want to come home to this?” The follower, leaving a comment with three underlined “100” emojis, appeared to express their interest in Tammy. This led Tammy to share a follow-up video featuring the user’s comment and responding with enthusiasm.

Tammy’s late husband, Caleb Willingham, passed away in June 2023, just over six months after their wedding. However, in recent videos, Tammy has indicated that she is ready for a new relationship and has moved on from her ex. She confirmed her single status in a previous video and nodded in agreement when a prompt asking about rumors of her moving on from her ex appeared on the screen.

In addition to her personal life, Tammy has also been on a remarkable weight loss journey. She has already shed nearly 400 pounds, as documented on the reality show she stars in with her sister, Amy Slaton. Tammy’s progress includes a slimmer face, and she has successfully maintained her weight loss, even achieving her goal weight for bariatric surgery. She can now proudly sit in the front seat of a car, something she had not been able to do for over two decades.

Tammy’s playful response to the flirty comment demonstrates her positive outlook and readiness for new experiences. As she continues her journey towards better health and happiness, fans are excited to see what the future holds for the 1000-Lb. Sisters star.