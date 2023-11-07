Hisense has introduced the impressive Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV, offering a vivid and colorful display on a massive 100-inch screen. This 4K UHD TV is perfect for streaming and gaming, and currently, you can get it at an incredibly discounted price, saving you 1000 Euro!

The Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV is usually priced at 4,999.00 Euro at MediaMarkt. However, there is currently a price reduction of 1000 Euro, bringing the total down to only 3,999.00 Euro. This means you can use the money you save to invest in additional equipment, such as a high-quality soundbar.

The Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV offers more than just a massive 100-inch display at an affordable price. It also features Quantum-Dot-Colour technology, which delivers lifelike colors with precise shading. This, coupled with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, ensures a contrast-rich and immersive viewing experience for movies, series, and documentaries. Additionally, the TV supports Dolby Atmos, making it ideal for gaming. With a Game Mode Pro and a 144Hz refresh rate with Freesync, you can enjoy low-latency gaming. Connect your console via HDMI 2.1 for the best gaming experience.

To complete your home theater setup, consider investing the 20% savings into a high-quality soundbar. MediaMarkt offers the Hisense AX2106G 2.1 soundbar at a reduced price of 197.99 Euro, or the Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is currently discounted 29%, making it available for 699.99 Euro. Both of these options will enhance your audio experience and provide immersive sound to complement the visuals on the Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save 1000 Euro on the Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV. Upgrade your home entertainment system with this impressive TV and take advantage of the discounted price before it’s too late!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV be used for gaming?

Yes, the Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV is suitable for gaming. It features a Game Mode Pro with a 144Hz refresh rate and Freesync support, ensuring smooth and low-latency gaming experience.

Does the Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV support Dolby Atmos?

Yes, the Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV supports Dolby Atmos, providing immersive audio for an enhanced viewing experience.

What soundbar options are available to complement the Hisense 100U7KQ Mini LED TV?

MediaMarkt offers the Hisense AX2106G 2.1 soundbar and the Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar, both at discounted prices. These soundbars will enhance the audio experience and complete your home theater setup.