New $100 Million Golf Course Development Planned in Fort Worth

Fort Worth-based golf club operator, Escalante Golf, is embarking on a $100 million project to develop a new golf course southwest of Fort Worth. The 240-acre Kelly Ranch Golf Club will be situated on U.S. Highway 377 in Aledo, just 20 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. The development will feature an 18-hole private golf course in the 2,400-acre Kelly Ranch community, which is set to include 2,500 new homes.

Escalante Golf has ambitious plans for the Kelly Ranch Golf Club, aiming to redefine the golf market in North Texas. With a focus on excellence, thoughtful design, and breathtaking scenery, Escalante Golf aims to create a course that stands out from the rest. The championship course will boast a staggering 7,600 yards, winding its way through rolling hills with elevation changes of up to 200 feet. The course is scheduled to open to the public in 2025.

In addition to the golf course, the development plans include a 26-acre golf practice facility, a 400-yard driving range, a short game area with practice bunkers and chipping and putting greens, as well as a short course for less experienced players. The clubhouse will feature a golf shop, restaurant, bar, and outdoor terrace offering panoramic views of the course.

One of the notable aspects of Kelly Ranch Golf Club is its exclusive focus on golf. Unlike traditional country clubs, Kelly Ranch will be a golf-only environment, free from distractions often found at other establishments. Members can expect a tranquil and uncluttered experience where the only sounds heard will be from the golf course itself.

The surrounding Kelly Ranch residential community will comprise three gated neighborhoods, with homes ranging from the $700,000s to over $10 million. Additionally, the development will include the Shops at Kelly Ranch, a 65-acre shopping and dining center, along with a 50-acre office and medical complex.

Escalante Golf, founded in 1991, has an impressive portfolio of 22 golf courses and clubs across 13 states. In Texas, the company already owns four clubs in the Houston area. The Kelly Ranch Golf Club is part of a broader trend of major golf facilities being developed in North Texas, signaling the region’s growing importance in the golf industry.