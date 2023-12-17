Yoga Poses to Enhance Flexibility

Summary

Enhancing flexibility is one of the many benefits of practicing yoga. While fast-paced styles like Vinyasa provide temporary results, long hold styles like Yin and Hatha are more effective for long-term flexibility improvement. Holding each pose for an extended period of time and maintaining a consistent practice are key to achieving flexibility goals. A research study even found that regular yoga sessions helped male college athletes improve their flexibility over a 10-week period. Here are four recommended yoga poses to help enhance flexibility.

1. Flutter Pose (Bound Angle Pose)

This pose targets the hips, inner thighs, and back, which are often areas of tightness. Begin sitting in a comfortable position and bringing the soles of your feet together. Allow your knees to fall open towards the floor and fold forward from your hips. Gradually deepen the stretch while maintaining a relaxed posture.

2. Forward Fold Pose (Seated Forward Bend)

This pose stretches the entire back of the body, including the hamstrings, calves, and back muscles. Start sitting with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale, lift your spine, and on the exhale, fold forward from your hips, reaching your chest and spine forward. As you reach your maximum position, relax your neck and round the spine gently.

3. Resting Pose (Child’s Pose)

Child’s Pose is often used as a resting position, but it also contributes to flexibility improvement in the hip flexors and lower back. Begin on your hands and knees, bring your big toes to touch, and sit your hips back onto your heels. Extend your arms forward and rest your forehead on the mat if possible.

4. Lizard Pose (Dragon Pose)

Lizard Pose is ideal for stretching the hip flexors, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Start in a lunge position with one foot forward and the other knee on the ground. Place your hands on the ground inside the front foot and slowly lower your forearms to the mat. Sink deeper into the pose while keeping your back straight.

Regular practice of these yoga poses, along with patience and consistency, will gradually improve your flexibility and contribute to a more limber body. Remember, change takes time, so be kind to yourself throughout the journey.